Mancherial: Public hearing on inclusion of 30 communities in BCs

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Mancherial: Backward Classes Welfare Officer Khaza Najeem Ali said a public hearing would be held over the inclusion of 30 more communities in the list of Backward Communities, at six centres from June 29 to July 5.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Ali advised individuals and organisations to submit their suggestions, objections, grievances over the proposed merger of 30 communities with the backward communities at the six centres. He asked them to furnish relevant evidence, material and information supporting their claims. He added that those who would like to air their concerns on this move could attend the public hearing to be held at the office of the BC Commission in Hyderabad from June 29 to July 5.

