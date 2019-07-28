Mancherial registers moderate rains

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial district continued to register showers for the consecutive third day on Sunday. It registered moderate rains, according to officials concerned.

As per information provided by district planning officer, the district’s average rainfall was 12.4 mm. Jannaram mandal received the highest rainfall of 23.3 mm, while Luxettipet mandal had 18.5 mm of rainfall. Vemanapalli, Nennal and Mancherial mandals saw 17.7, 15.7 and 15.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Danadepalli, Tandur, Bheemini, Naspur, Jaipur, Bhimaram and Chennur mandals recorded somewhere between 10 mm and 15 mm of rainfall.

Due to incessant rains, mining of coal was stalled in some underground mines of Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampalli Areas. However, farmers expressed happiness over the showers as they could begin sowing of paddy saplings. They had not commenced agriculture activities following scanty rainfall and prolonged dry spell registered in the district so far.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had the average rainfall of 15.8 mm. Kerameri and Jainoor mandals saw 32.4 mm and 22.8 mm rainfall, respectively. Bejjur mandal 30.4 mm, while Dahegaon mandals recorded 26.2 mm of rainfall. Lingapur, Tiryani, Rebbena, Asifabad, Wankidi, Kaghaznagar, Sirpur (T) and Koutala mandals recorded anywhere between 10 mm and 20 mm.

Meanwhile, Adilabad’s Ichoda, Bazarhathnoor and Gadiguda mandals registered over 30 mm of rainfall. Sirikonda, Tamsi, Neradigonda, Narnoor, Adilabad, Bhela, Jainath and Adilabad Rural mandals saw somewhere between 20 and 30 mm of rainfall. Boath, Indervelli, Talamadugu, Utnoor and Mavala mandals received below 20 mm of rainfall.