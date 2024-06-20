Mancherial: Retired SCCL employee explores yoga at the age of 70 years

20 June 2024

Mancherial: Elderly persons are diagnosed with one or other disease fit after crossing 60 years. A 70-year-old retired SCCL employee effortlessly performs Sheershasan (headstand), one of the toughest inverted postures, for not just one or two minutes, but for around 10 minutes. His outstanding fitness levels and passion are amazing not only to his counterparts, but youngsters.

Gokaraju Vijaya Rama Raju, a resident of Hi-Tech City Colony in the town, retired from services in 2013 after working in the civil department and an underground mine for 30 years. He explored a new realm-Yoga which may not suitable to persons aged above 60 to choose a career. He achieved mastery over asanas and began teaching yoga to enthusiastic fitness lovers.

“Drawing inspiration from a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn and practice Yoga around 10 years ago, I started performing postures with the help of trained instructors. I was floored by various health benefits of yoga. I am able to stay fit physically, mentally and emotionally. The credit goes to yoga.” Rama Raju told ‘Telangana Today.’

Buoyed by the results of practicing yoga, the father of two daughters passed a three-month-long Yoga Instructor’s Course offered by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-Vyas) Bangalore by securing over 80 percent marks in 2023. Now, he is teaching yoga to around 10 persons, besides practicing it for one and half an hour every day, setting examples to others in staying fit.

The elderly yoga instructor said that he would like to earn post-graduation in yoga to study it deeply and to disseminate its wonders to the society in future. He can easily perform different standing, sitting and lying postures including Surya Namaskar, Chakrasan, Dhanursan, Setu Bandhasana, Ustrasana, Sarvangasan, etc.

Dr KN Sukumar, a senior naturopathy practitioner and yoga teacher of the town, remarked that Rama Raju was a passionate learner. Learning and practicing yoga at the age of 70 is not everyone’s cup of tea. Rama Raju defied aging and proved age was a number. He can flawlessly form any posture. Importantly, he is sharing his knowledge with others by teaching it, Sukumar said.