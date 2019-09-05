Mancherial: SCCL director visits Srirampur Area

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Mancherial: Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s Director B Bhaskar Rao visited an open cast mining project (OCP) at Srirampur Area on Thursday. He was accompanied by Srirampur Area Chief General Manager K Laxminarayana.

Bhaskar Rao inspected works of overburden at the OCP and instructed officials concerned to expedite the works. He suggested them to achieve yearly goals with regard to production of coal set for the area. He told them to overcome losses registered due to rains in the last two months. He complimented efforts of the authorities to put the unit in the track of profits.

The director later inspected an underground mine by entering it. He gave tips to improve productions and safety measures.

Project Officer Ch Srinivas, Manager Janardhan, Safety Officer Venkateshwar Reddy and other officials were present.

