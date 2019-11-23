Mancherial: Science drama selected for national competition

By | Published: 12:28 am

Mancherial: A science drama enacted by the students of Zilla Parishad High School of Sirsa village in remote Kotapalli mandal was selected for a national-level competition to be held at Vishweshwaraiah Industrial Science and Technological Museum in Bengaluru on November 26 and 27.

The drama, titled ‘Duniya Bachavo’, directed by teacher Sampath Kumar belonging to the institution, stood top in the State-level competition, which saw participation of students from 33 districts and was organised jointly by Telangana Education Department, Technology and Research Department and State Council of Educational Research and Training, in Hyderabad on November 21. Sampath won the best director award.

Sampath told ‘Telangana Today’ that the drama depicts how the ozone layer could be protected by using carbon emission-free fuel and solar power. The students and the director were congratulated by District Science Officer S Madbu Babu and teachers of the school for bringing recognition to the district. Madhu Babu urged other schools to draw inspiration from the institution.

