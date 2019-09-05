Mancherial Shepherd leads minimalistic life

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:04 pm

Mancherial: For most of us, living without a mobile phone, television, vehicle is impossible and unimaginable. But, for Erraboina Mahesh, a 32-year-old shepherd, it is not a big deal. He is a devotee of Veerabhadra Swamy situated on Gandhari fort, on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal. He leads a minimalistic lifestyle, braving sun and rain and is also not afraid of attacks by wild animals.

A native of Anaparthipalli or Velgnanur in Dandepalli mandal, Mahesh spends at least a day and night on the historical and holy place worshipping the goddess of aboriginal tribe, Naikpods, once every three months. He feasts on wild fruits, bathes in streams, meditates on hillocks and sleeps on rocks during his ‘sacred and solitary’ stay at the fort, situated 10 kilo meters from Mancherial headquarters.

“I come here and spend at least a day or two whenever I am called by god. I have been visiting the fort for over three years. I feel relaxed after spending time on the fort. I eat wild and seasonal fruits and drink water flowing from tiny streams. I sleep near the cave temple of Sri Veerabhadraswami, a deity of our community,” Mahesh told Telangana Today.

The devotee informed that he experiences difficulty in breathing and some changes in his body at the time of being invited by the god. He stated that his wife understands it and doesn’t worry about his whereabouts once he sets out for visiting the fort. He added that he had two children and owns 30 goats.

Asked about attacks by wild pigs, sloth bear, leopard that reportedly inhabit in the hilly area, the shepherd affirmed that he was not afraid of the wild animals as the god and Maisamma deity protects him. He never leaves the fort even if the rains lash the fort, bone-biting cold envelopes it or oppressive heat wave conditions boil it.

Gandhari, ancient fort

Gandhari fort is believed to have been built by Meda Raju, a subordinate Tribal King of Rashtra Kuta rulers, in 900 AD. It is considered to be one of the oldest forts in Telangana. It houses temples of Lord Vishnu and Shiva. It contains idols of Hanuman, Maisamma, Kala Bhairava Swamy carved out of rocks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter