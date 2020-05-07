Mancherial: Silent protest for retirement benefits

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Mancherial: Konakanchi Rambabu, a retired sub-registrar with Stamps and Registrations Department at Mancherial, launched a silent protest alleging that a superior officer was intentionally delaying payment of his retirement benefits.

Rambabu, who was protesting at his residence here, sought release of the benefits immediately.

Rambabu, who retired on July 31 last, regretted that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was batting for implementation of benefits of retirement from day one of superannuation, but certain higher authorities were not implementing it. He alleged that Twinkle John, deputy inspector general of the department, Karimnagar, was not releasing the benefits without citing any reason.

Rambabu claimed that a report was sent to the DIG recommending that he could be sanctioned the benefits in November last. “I personally met the officer and requested her to let me know if there were any objections against me. But, my pension and other statutory benefits were stalled without a reason. It is an infringement of right to live guaranteed in Article 21 of the Constitution,” he lamented.

In protest against the officer’s alleged indifference, he began a silent protest wearing a black badge. He demanded compensation from her for causing inconvenience to him by delaying the benefits and violating his basic right.

