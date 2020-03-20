Mancherial: Social activist distrubutes 400 masks

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Mancherial: In a novel gesture, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) regional coordinator and social activist Atthi Saroja and her family members donated 400 masks to the public in Mancherial town in memory of her father Muttineni Arjun Rao, here on Friday.

They won laurels for giving the face gears, enabling the people to tackle the corona virus, also known as COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Saroja said that they had distributed the masks to labourers and financially weak people helping them to prevent the spread virus at Jagadamba Complex in the town. She requested them to follow precautionary measures for controlling the spread of the pandemic disease. She suggested the citizens to follow social distance and self-isolation for containing the virus.

B Upender, one of the recipients was all praise for Saroja and her family members for coming forward to distribute the masks. At a time where the entire world is witnessing a health crisis and the town is facing severe shortage of the masks, the gesture of Saroja and her siblings is a laudable act.

Philanthropists and good Samaritans should draw inspiration from her, he opined.

Saroja’s siblings Mohan, Ravi, Hemalatha and councilor Balduva were present. Arjun Rao was a social activist and politician.

It may be recalled that Saroja along with her brothers distributed 500 cloth carry bags and steel bottles as part of ban of plastic drive taken up Mancherial Municipality recently. They also donated helmets to motorists as part of their efforts to create awareness over road safety, few months back.

