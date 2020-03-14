Mancherial student returned from Italy shifted to Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 8:16 pm 9:57 pm

Mancherial: A student, pursuing Master of Science (MS) in Italy and had returned to his native place Nagarjuna Colony in Naspur around two weeks ago, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after he developed suspected symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV)on Saturday.

The student was first admitted to Mancherial district headquarters hospital where doctors carried out investigations. “He had developed cold and given the travel history and symptoms that matched with COVID-19, local health authorities decided to rush him to Gandhi Hospital,” Medical Superintendent of hospital, Dr Aravind said.

According to officials here, the student reached Naspur 12 days ago. The decision by the local health officials to refer the student to Gandhi Hospital created a flutter in the district. Information related to the incident was widely circulated across various social media platforms.

