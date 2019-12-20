Mancherial: Students of CCHS excel in athletics

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Mancherial: Students of Carmel Convent High School (CCHS) excelled in the sixth State-level Sub-junior Athletic championship by achieving four gold medals, eleven silver medals and a bronze. The championship was held in Mancherial district headquarters recently.

Sister Rose, principal and Sister Angel, the Vice Principal, said the gold medalists were Thulasi Chowdari, Manipal, Sri Sai Shashank and Lokesh Varma. They added that Thulasi, Manipal, Sai Shashank, Lokesh, P Varsha, B Sruthi, Shashwatha, Amna Anjum and Sirigna Chowdary won silver medals in different events. They congratulated the medalists and told other students to draw inspiration from the winners.

Teachers, non-teaching staffs, physical education teacher Sukumar Francis and coach Anil of the institution was all praise for the medalists. The medalists thanked the management of the school for extending unwavering support.

Earlier, Sree Vaishnavi, Tulasi Chowdari, and P Vikas qualified to take part in the national competition held by School Games Federation (SGF) in Punjab in the first week of December.

