Mancherial students shine in karate-kung-fu event

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Mancherial: Five students from a private school in the town bagged gold medals at the VIII National level Karate-Kung-Fu championship 2019 held in Karimnagar district centre recently.

The winners were B Aakarsh Das, P Kavya, R Srimanya, A Prathyusha, V Shriya, and B Kartheek studying RBHV English medium high school of the town. They were congratulated by management of the institute including M Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Purushottam Jaju, Principal Swarupa Reddy and coach Srinivas.

It may be recalled that five students belonging to the similar school won gold medals, while two pupils secured silver medals during a National level Karate Championship held in Warangal on July 21 last. The winners of gold medals included Prathyusha, Vyshnavi, Akshita, Sri Manya studying Class IX and Suhaas belonging to Grade VI. Similarly, Sreeya of Class IX and Karthikeya from Class Vlll clinched silver medals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter