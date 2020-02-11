Mancherial teachers hesitate to use app-based attendance system

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Mancherial: Authorities of Education Department drew flak for failing to implement e-TimeTrackLite, a mobile-phone based and online system to record attendance of teachers. Below 50 per cent of total teachers are using the app to register attendance the system though it was introduced three months ago.

State government introduced the system in the district to prevent skipping of duties and unauthorised absence by teachers, on a pilot basis in October 2019. However, authorities concerned were unable to implement it following alleged non-cooperation from teachers’ community, who raised a slew of invalid apprehensions for registering their attendance on the application.

“The Education Department should allay doubts of teachers over the new system and implement it. Around 50 per cent of teachers are not recording their attendance showing petty reasons. It is nothing short of disobeying the orders of the government which pays salaries of teachers. While a majority of teachers welcomed the move, only truant teachers are hesitating to use the app fearing their wrongdoings will be exposed,” a leader of a Teachers’ union said, seeking anonymity.

District Educational Officer S Venkateshwarlu told ‘Telangana Today’ that 1,312 teachers of total 3,200 belonging to 366 schools were recording their attendance on the application. He attributed certain technical issues raised by teachers for poor implementation of the system in the district. He, however, said that Collector Bharati Hollikeri would soon convene a meeting with Teachers’ unions and clear their apprehensions.

It is learned that a section of teachers had been intentionally not showing interest in registering their attendance on the application developed by eSSL Security, one of the leading biometric companies in India. “Some of the teachers who are operating chit fund companies, finance firms, have ventured into real estate sector and other businesses, are not willing to record their attendance,” a teacher revealed.

Despite instructions from DEO, most teachers who are using the application are found to be enrolling their attendance at 11 am as against 9 am and are leaving at 3 pm instead of 4 pm. “It is unclear whether there is delay in registering attendance or they are reaching school late by two hours,” an official working with Education Department said.

Meanwhile, certain Teachers’ unions are spreading false messages on social media platforms about the online method, citing breach of personal information and contacts if they install the application. Evidently, two teachers were suspended on Monday for allegedly sharing a message dissuading teachers from using the application, drawing ire of the authorities.

