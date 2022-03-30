Mancherial: TSWR-CoE Bellampalli student gets BSF Jawan post

Mancherial: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli was selected as a jawan of Border Security Force (BSF) by excelling in a written examination held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). He was felicitated on the premises of the campus on Wednesday.

Principal Inala Saidulu said that Suryavamshi Shivaprasad, a student of Intermediate course at the institution and resident of Junni village in Echoda mandal of Adilabad district. Shiva Prasad is the son of a dailywage earner. “He got the job in his maiden attempt by competing with several thousands of aspirants across the country,” Saidulu remarked.

In the meantime, Bellampalli Rural Inspector Kota Babu Rao felicitated the student with a flower bouquet. He said that Shivaprasad became a role model to other students by securing the job. He appreciated the principal and teachers of the centre for producing talented students. Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and ARCO Maheshwar Rao too congratulated the student.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .