Mancherial: TSWR student bags gold medal in shot put

Mancherial: Mukkera Sai Varshita, a Class X student belonging to Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School (Girls)-Ramakrsihnapur in Mandamarri mandal, achieved gold medal in shotput during a recent State-level athletics competition held in Hyderabad. She was felicitated by the management of the school on Wednesday evening.

Francis, principal of the institution said that Varshita stood in the top fourth place in the shot put and bagged the gold medal in inter-society sports league conducted in Gachibowli on January 4. She congratulated the medalist and Physical Education Teacher S Deepika for bringing recognition to the school. She suggested other students to draw inspiration from the athlete and shine in sports.

A native of Patha Kommugudem village in Luxettipet mandal, Varshita had participated in a national-level athletic championship in 2018. She had won gold medal in a state-level meet of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society held in 2019. She had taken part in several athletic competitions.

