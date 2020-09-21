Mancherial: Two held for smuggling tobacco products worth Rs 6.5 L

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said the accused traders were Ram Saurab Sarma and Sunil Sharma Peesalwar belonging to the town.

Mancherial: Sleuths of Ramagundam Task Force seized large quantities of prohibited tobacco products worth about Rs 6.5 lakhs from warehouses of two traders in Mancherial on Monday.

Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar said the accused traders were Ram Saurab Sarma and Sunil Sharma Peesalwar belonging to the town. The two were held when they were about to sell the products that were found in their warehouse during the raids carried out by the sleuths following a tip off.

Ram and Sunil confessed to committing the offence to make quick buck and have been at it for some time now. They admitted that they were smuggling the products from Karnataka and were selling the same to merchants in the town.

Kiran Kumar warned that anyone involved in unlawful activities including sale of prohibited products would not be spared. Sub-Inspector Kiran, constables Venkateshwarlu, Bhaskar Goud, Sadanandam, Srinivas and Shyam took part in the raid.

