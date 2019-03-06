Mancherial: Velala temple collects Rs 15.55 lakh

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Mancherial: The ancient Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple of Velala village in Jaipur mandal collected Rs 15.55 lakh through offerings by devotees and other sources during the three-day Mahashivaratri festivities that concluded on Wednesday. The counting of ‘hundis’ was held on Wednesday.

According to a release issued by officials of Endowments Department, the temple earned Rs 15,55,364 by way of ticket sales for special darshan, laddu, auctioning of space for selling coconuts and other services. In addition, seven foreign currency notes were also found in the ‘hundi’.

Situated on a hillock, the temple drew thousands of devotees from several parts of the district and neighboring Peddapalli district as well for the festivities.