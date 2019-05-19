Mancherial: Villagers protest against ‘corrupt’ VRO

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Mancherial: Disgruntled residents and farmers of Venkatraopet village in Luxettipet mandal protested in front of the office of the gram panchayat, demanding termination of Village Revenue Officer (VRO) for extracting bribes, on Sunday.

Sources said the villagers were upset with VRO P Laxman, who used to harass them by taking bribes for his services. The residents alleged that he collected huge amounts by promising to solve land disputes of 400 persons. He demanded cash for entering names and transferring ownership in revenue records, among many other duties that he rendered. Carrying placards, they raised slogans against him.

They further charged that the VRO was sending out the villagers, with the help of his staffers, if they thronged his office. They regretted that no top officer was taking action against him even as he was indulging in the offence for quite some time now. They accused him of ignoring their phone calls made for important work.

The protesters withdrew their dharna as no officials turned up at the venue as Sunday being a holiday. It is learned that Laxman was working in different villages of Luxettipet mandal for eight years. Luxettipet Mandal Revenue Officer assured to address the issue by convening a meeting with the residents on Tuesday, when a delegation of villagers brought the wrongdoings of VRO to his notice on Saturday.

Laxman was transferred to the office of Mancherial Revenue Divisional Officer following allegations of corruption in the past. Residents of a village protested seeking sacking of a woman VRO in Kannepalli mandal two years ago.

