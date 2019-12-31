Mancherial voluntary organisation celebrates New Year with a difference

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Mancherial: In a novel gesture, members of Subhi Sahaya Service, a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation, celebrated New Year 2020 by distributing unused clothes and groceries to tribal people of Thalamala village in Luxettipet mandal on Tuesday. They later fed the dwellers and cut a cake welcoming the New Year.

Nandini Manohar and Devi Narmada, founders of Subhi Sahaya Service, said that they raised funds and donated groceries and unused clothes. “We fed the residents of the village located 10 kilometre away from Luxettipet Mandal centre. We created awareness among women over family planning, among men over consequences of addiction to liquor and among children on the importance of education,” she informed.

The members then cooked food and fed the residents of the village, which is deprived of communication facilities. They later celebrated New Year by cutting a cake amongst the Tribal men, women and children. They shared it with the inhabitants. They were thanked by the dwellers for coming forward.

Members of the voluntary organisation Manisha, Supriya, Anusha, Suresh, Vamshikrishna, Anil, Adharsh Bharathian, Prashant, Sai Kumar Toutham, Vinay Gagan, Sai Lakshmi, Manasa, Chitra, Chamanti, Shilpa, Maheshwari, Ragunath and Kalian were present.

On June 28 last, the members had conducted medical camp before distributing unused clothes and groceries to the villagers.

