Mancherial woman ends life over marital discord

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Mancherial: A 22-year old woman ended her life by hanging as she was reportedly depressed over marital discord, in the forests of Subbarampalli village in Chennur mandal on Sunday.

Sources said the deceased was Jadi Mamatha, wife of Rajasekhar and native of Kishtapur village in Jaipur mandal.

Mamatha opted for the extreme step as she was allegedly upset over fallout of her marital life. She left her home, stating that she would visit her parents’ house in Kishtapur. Some people noticed the body and alerted cops. Both Mamatha and Rajasekhar were at loggerheads from the past few months. She married him last year.