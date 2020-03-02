Mancherial: Youth ends life as mother reprimands

By | Published: 12:35 am

Mancherial: In a bizarre incident, a 20-year old committed suicide by consuming pesticide as he was depressed after his mother reprimanded him for being addicted to liquor at Lingapur village in Dandepalli on Sunday.

Dandepalli Assistant Sub-Inspector Punnam said that the deceased was Dandugula Sanjeev, son of Laxmi and Tirupati, daily laborers belonging to the village. Sanjeev was idle and was staying at home.

Sanjeev attempted to end his life by taking the pesticide as his mother berated him when he was addicted to consuming liquor for over a week, on Saturday evening. He was shifted to hospital and breathed his last while undergoing treatment. He was upset after being reprimanded by his mother, according to a petition lodged by his parents.

