Mancherial’s Cement firm employees protest sacking

Mancherial: Workers of Mancherial Cement Company (MCC), along with their family members, staged a dharna on Wednesday demanding that they be reinstated. They were led by Gajula Mukesh Goud, president of Telangana Cement Workers Union and working president B Murali.

About 20 workers, their wives and children gathered at the main gate of the factory and staged a sit-in for two hours. They later submitted a representation to the management, urging it to re-recruit them. They said they were sacked by the company without any valid reason.

Vijayalaxmi, wife of Srinivas, one of the terminated workers, told ‘Telangana Today’ that they were struggling to meet ends after her husband was removed by the cement producer. She said they were unable to pay power bills and were leading a pathetic life.

Rajesh, another worker, said he had been facing a severe financial crisis for the past few years and the sacking had jolted his family. “I would not be able to perform the wedding of my daughter and cannot provide education to my son. The sudden decision of the cement manufacturer has caused mental trauma for me,” he said.

The workers alleged that the management was trying to sell the plant to realtors by declaring it sick. They sought government’s intervention in reviving the factory by announcing incentives and extending loans. They wanted local legislator N Diwakar Rao to bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and protect their jobs. They warned that they would intensify the stir if their demands were not met.

Mukesh Goud alleged that the management was behaving like a dictator. He condemned it for sacking the workers by invoking the Retrenchment Act. “MCC, which is least bothered to pay deserving wages, statutory benefits, increments and bonus to the workers, was attempting to close the unit, affecting the livelihood of many workers,” he said.

