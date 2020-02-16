Mancherial’s CREDAI enters third year of operations

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Mancherial: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI), Mancherial chapter, is completing its second anniversary on February 17 and is set to enter third year of its operations.

The chapter was floated by 50 builders and realtors in order to create a platform for adopting new practices and resolving their issues, in 2018. It is the eighth one in State and 178th in the country. It has currently over 60 members belonging to several parts of the district. It is playing a vital role in the growth of real estate sector in Mancherial.

To its credit, the chapter organized a slew of awareness programmes for builders and social service activities in the two years. It raised understanding of the builders of Goods and Service Tax, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act and helped realtors in availing loans from banks by hosting meetings with financial institutions.

Similarly, the members of the chapter conducted blood donations camps and erected drinking water kiosks in summer. They raised Rs 1.50 lakh for donating to victims of Keral floods. They distributed notebooks, pens and steel water bottles to students of government schools. Representatives of the body attended national and international level conferences for understanding new trends of the sector.

V Madhusudan Reddy, chairman and G Narasimha Reddy, president of the chapter told ‘Telangana Today’ that the chapter was acting as platform among builders, realtors, customers, masons, construction workers and other stakeholder. It is leading its many counterparts of Telangana state in organising capacity building and community service activities. It is organising several programmes on how to overcome challenges and tap opportunities of the industry, they added.

The chapter’s three members won awards during a biannual and a state-level event titled Create Awards ceremony held in Hyderabad in December last. A Dinesh Kumar, P Vamshi and N Santosh Kumar bagged best construction builder awards. Their projects were adjudged to be outstanding ones by Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), a Mumbai based rating agency.

Madhusudan Reddy was elected state vice-president of CREDAI in September last. He along Narasimha Reddy, treasurer A Dinesh Kumar and Joint Secretary P Vamshi, three others toured Egypt and attended an international conference held at financial capital of Israel, Tel Aviv from August 5 to 7, as part of national convention (NOTCON)-2019 of the body.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .