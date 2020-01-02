Mancherial’s Kolatam artistes participate in Bhadradri temple festivities

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Mancherial: A bunch of women Kolatam (morris/ stick dance) artistes belonging to Mancherial district headquarters participated in the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities held on the premises of the famed Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy Devasthanam of Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. They returned to the town on Thursday.

Bhavana Rohini, leader of the troupe told Telangana Today that they had presented the ancient dance form in the ceremonies during the procession of deities after being invited by the management of the shrine, for the first time.

She added that they were fortunate to have presented their dance show in the holy town. She thanked authorities and priests of the abode of Lord Rama for giving the opportunity.

It maybe recalled that these dancers were among the artistes who scripted their name on the Wonder Book of International Records by performing the dance form simultaneously in Srirampur recently.

