Mancherial’s Sanskrit lecturer shines in spiritual discourses

Macherial: Podicheti Vijayalaxmi, a Sanskrit lecturer from Srirampur, has established herself in the field of spirituality with her impeccable oratory skills for over two decades. She may well be the first woman to venture into this field in north Telangana.

Vijayalaxmi has been holding spiritual discourses in temples during festivals and religious affairs since 1995, and has drawn hundreds of women towards spirituality, helping them lead a peaceful life. Besides, she also plays a vital role in protecting the culture and traditions of Hindu religion through her awareness programmes for school children on values, morals and significance of human life.

Inspired by father

“I chose the area of spiritual discourse, an unconventional one for women, inspired by my father, Rangacharyulu, who was a prominent vedic scholar and spiritual leader of Vemulawada, 25 years ago. I was born and brought up in a spiritual environment, which left a indelible impact on me and is one of the reasons that drove me to begin a career in this field,” Vijayalaxmi, who has been trained by her father, told ‘Telangana Today.’

She has also attended classes held by popular seer Chinna Jeeyar Swami as well. She reads Hindu religion’s scriptures Vedas, Upanishads and Itihasas, and Srimadbagavatam, Mahabharatam and Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita many other texts as well for delivering spiritual discourses.

Vijayalaxmi’s husband, Sampath Kumar, is a retired official of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, and also a senior photographer.

Uses essense of scriptures and texts



The 56-year old speaks on various spiritual topics using the essence and messages of scriptures of Hindu religion and mythological works. Thus, she inculcates spirituality among the women and females belonging to various colonies of Sirampur and many villages of Naspur mandal. She taught Laxmi Ashtottaram, Sri Vishnu Sahashranamam, Mukundamala at the time of Dhanurmasam, a sacred month and Tiruppavai.

Following Vijayalaxmi’s discourses and under spiritual leadership, hundreds of women belonging to coal belt town Srirampur and surrounding villages are now comparatively leading a peaceful life by indulging in a slew of spiritual activities. They can easily recite hundreds of hymns or slokas during a religious affair and actively participate in a religious affair.

Protects Hindu religion

Apart from rendering spiritual services, the Sanskrit lecturer strives for protecting Hindu religion and transforming the society. She founded a branch of Vikasa Tarangini, a religious organization run by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. She imparts cultural values and essence of Hindu religion and its tradition to students of over 80 schools of Srirampur and surrounding with the help of tales found in the Srimadbagavatam, Mahabharatam and Ramayana.

To her credit, Vijayalaxmi had won the Best Woman Award during the maiden Telangana state formation day celebrations for rendering outstanding services to the spirituality in the district in 2015. She was the recipient of a best woman award from authorities of the coal major’s Srirampur Area unit.

