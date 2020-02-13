Manchu Manoj is back with a bang

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hero Manchu Manoj is back as he is prepping for his upcoming movie titled Aham Brahmasmi. To be directed by Srikanth N Reddy, the film’s title logo has also been unveiled. Like the title, the poster also looks intriguing as it oozes divinity. Aham Brahmasmi to be launched on March 6 and the makers are planning to make it a pan-India film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Manchu Manoj and Nirmala Devi will produce the film on MM Arts Banner while Vidya Nirvana and Manchu Anand will present it. Manoj announcing the project tweeted, “Coming forward to u guys after 3 years.

Feel the same emotion as I felt for my first movie DD. Thanks for all ur love and support on and off-screen throughout this journey. I missed my Art which is my life. CineAmma, Vachesaaaa… Love you all Darlings…. #AhamBrahmasmi #AB”

