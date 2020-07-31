Manchu Vishnu, Siva Reddy take up green challenge 

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Actor Manchu Vishnu on Friday planted three saplings at his residence near Shamshabad after accepting the Green India Challenge from director Srinu Vaitla.

Vishnu thanked MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for initiating and monitoring the green initiative to make people inclusive in growing trees.

Meanwhile, mimicry artiste Siva Reddy too planted a sapling at his residence near Manikonda. “The green warriors across Telangana are taking the green initiative forward on a war footing. Many thanks to MP Santosh Kumar garu,” he said.

He further nominated Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu, senior actor Ali, Police Commissioner Karimnagar city, VB Kamalasan Reddy, author Kasarla Shyam and his brother artiste Sampath to plant trees and continue the chain.

