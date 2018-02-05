Manchu Vishnu to venture into direction

By | Published: 11:00 pm 6:23 pm

Actor Manchu Vishnu has acted in a lot of films and with Gayatri, he has ventured into production too. Now, looks like he is going to try his hand in direction as well. If the buzz is true, the Manchu lad will soon direct a film as well as produce and act in it.

He is currently awaiting the release of Gayatri and Achari America Yatra, which are scheduled for February 9 and 16 respectively. His next film Voter is also in the last stage of production and what the actor is going to do after finishing Voter is not yet known.

A team of writers are already working on the script and Vishnu, who has dreaming of directing a film since a long time, is going to make the dream come true. For now, other details about the film have been kept under wraps as there is a lot more work to be done before making an official statement.

After a long time, in Gayatri, Vishnu and Mohan Babu have acted together in a project. Vishnu plays the younger version of one of Mohan Babu’s roles. Even though they may not have scenes together on-screen, the duo had taken part in the making as it is their home banner production.