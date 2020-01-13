Manchu Vishnu’s Chadarangam to premiere on Zee 5

By | Published: 9:48 pm 9:56 pm

Telugu actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s Chadarangam is the most expensive original Telugu web series to date, and to premiere on Zee5 from the February 20.

Marking the entry of hero Srikanth into digital platform, Chadarangam is an intense political drama that showcases how an actor turns into a politician to serve his people. Chadarangam will have nine episodes and can be binge-watched. The story highlights the layers of manipulations involved and how greed supersedes the goal of serving his own people. It is based on true events which had happened before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

According to sources, the shooting sets and expansive sequences in the series have added to the cost of production. Produced by Vishnu Manchu under 24frames Factory banner, the web series was directed by Raj. It stars Srikanth, Sunaina, and Nagineedu.