Mandal level committees to combat corona in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Various mandal level committees on Covid-19 comprising Tahsildar, Medical Officer, MPDO, Police Sub-Inspector, APM and APO have begun creating awareness among people on coronavirus through shows with folk artists at various places in Nizamabad district. The teams are also counselling NRIs who arrive from Gulf and other foreign countries to go for screening to contain the spread of the virus in Nizamabad district.

On the occasion, the special teams by conducting public meetings in villages, clarified the doubts and fears about the virus and educated the people on how to recognize the symptoms of Covid-19. Apart from it, they organised dramas and shows on self-hygiene, social distancing and other preventive measures to contain the virus.

The special teams visited houses of 17 NRIs in Chandrayanpally, Megan Naik Tanda, Nallavelli, Sirnapalli, Ansanpally and Tirumanpally villages In Indalwai mandal andenquuired about their health condition and appealed them not to come out from house in quarantine time by following quarantine norms. The teams also visited NRI houses at Jakranpally, Mopal and Sirikonda mandals also and alerted them regarding the coronavirus.

