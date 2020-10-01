Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Oberoi Group in strategic alliance

This global alliance between the two historic, multi-award-winning hotel groups has been designed to appeal to the loyal guests of both brands.

New Delhi: The Oberoi Group and The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, today announced a long-term strategic alliance that will see the two jointly collaborating across a range of initiatives.

This global alliance between the two historic, multi-award-winning hotel groups has been designed to appeal to the loyal guests of both brands. The unique partnership creates a platform for the two organisations to work more closely together while retaining each brand’s unique heritage and identity.

By working together across all facets of the guest experience, the two groups will curate new and exclusive experiences, available at Oberoi and Mandarin Oriental hotels. The alliance increases the global reach of both groups, providing guests with increased choice across the globe and in India.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with The Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality. The Oberoi Group has a long established history and a wealth of expertise in providing exemplary service and I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value. We look forward to working with The Oberoi Group to continue to develop and deepen this special partnership.” said James Riley, Mandarin Oriental’s Group Chief Executive.

Members of Fans of M.O. and Oberoi One, the brands’ respective recognition programmes, will have privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels in sought after destinations, where they will receive superior recognition, exclusive experiences and offers, as well as invitations to bespoke events.

Tapping into the expertise of both brands, the alliance will work together to create unique culinary and wellness experiences and will also collaborate on innovation, sustainability and colleague learning and development. Joint efforts across these areas will provide synergies for both brands enabling both to further evolve the meaning of luxury hospitality.

“We have long been fans’ of Mandarin Oriental,” said Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. “Our brands complement each other extremely well as do our organisations values and culture. This exciting alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned.”