Mango farmers will not face any problems: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Mahabubabad: Mango farmers in the district will not face any problem in selling their produce as the government will take all steps for the smooth sale of mangoes by easing the lockdown directives on transportation of the produce, Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said on Thursday.

Several mango farmers came to Mahabubabad on Thursday and met with the Minister and District Collector V P Gautham.

Interacting with them, the Minister asked the farmers not to worry about selling of their produce as there would be some relaxation on the transport of the mango. According to the officials, a total of 3,200 mango farmers have raised the crop 15,500 acres in Danthalapaly, Marripeda, Kuravi, Garla, Thorrur, Pedda Vangara, Mahabubabad and Dornakal mandals in the district.

District Collector VP Gautham said that they would issue tokens to the mango farmers like paddy farmers are given the tokens and also issue transportation passes too.

“We are also planning to create one WhatsApp group with the mango traders. On the other hand, open market will be set up in the NTR stadium in the town besides seeing that mangoes would be sold at the door step of the people,” the Collector said and added that they would also involve the members of the women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in purchasing the mangoes and see that the farmers would get the remunerative price. However, he appealed to the farmers to bring the quality fruit to the market to get the best price.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .