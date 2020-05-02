Mango Online in place of telephone booking from Sunday

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Horticultural department which has launched telephone booking of mangoes on May 1, has received 254 calls for supply of 2,085 kg of the fruit so far. However, the department has decided to restrict booking to only online considering the difficulties faced by the consumers while booking mangoes over phone.

According to a press release, the department will launch the online booking from 8 am on Sunday. Consumers can log in to “tfresh.org” and place their orders. The facility will be available from 8 am till 6 pm. Hence, the phone numbers mentioned earlier will not be functioning from Sunday. The fruits will be supplied based on availability.

The Horticulture department is prepared to supply 10,000 kgs of mangoes to over 1000 customers per day. Efforts are also being made to meet bulk orders placed by Gated communities in the city. The government initiative comes with added covid precautionary measures while packing and supply of the mangoes. The department is also selling mangoes from its counters in Public gardens, Centre of Excellence Jeedimetla.

