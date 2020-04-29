Mangoes flood new Koheda market

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Spread over 30 acres at Koheda on the city suburbs near the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the newly established fruit market is teeming with mango farmers and vendors even before its inauguration.

Currently, close to 600 vehicles with mango loads are arriving every day at the market that was established by the Agricultural Marketing Department at a cost of Rs 65 lakh. The number of vehicles might increase further in the coming days as the arrival of mangoes peak.

The government has allotted 178 acres to the department for establishing one of the largest fruit markets in the country. “We have developed the market in 30 acres only to cater to the needs of farmers dealing with seasonal fruit, especially mangoes,” Market Secretary E Venkatesham said.

The market, which will be inaugurated in a few days, is flooded with mangoes from Vijayawada and Kollapur in Mahabubnagar district while other varieties of fruit were diverted to the Kothapet fruit market.

The construction of 30,000 sft and 80,000 sft shed was already completed, while work related to 40,000 sft shed was under progress, he said.

Plans were drawn up for the construction of another shed. “We are hopeful of completing the works by next month,” he said, adding there were some difficulties in getting the material from Bengaluru due to the lockdown.

As the new market is just one-and-half kilometre away from the ORR, it would be easy for farmers to reach the premises without entering the city. Works pertaining to street-lighting along the road connecting the market and the ORR are also underway along with other amenities for the farmers, agents and vendors arriving at the market as part of their daily business transaction.

Officials said efforts were also on to establish ripening centres in future. They said once the Kothapet market is completely shifted to Koheda, the traffic chaos at the ever-busy LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar would be eased bringing much-needed relief to those travelling on this stretch.

Minister inspects Market

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday inspected the Koheda fruit market and interacted with farmers and vendors.

He enquired with officials about the amenities being provided to those visiting the market. He asked them to issue identity cards to agents and other workers in the market and said the market was developed to presently cater to the needs of mango farmers only.

