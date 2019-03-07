Manhole leveling by May 15, says GHMC

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has expedited the manhole leveling works on city roads to facilitate smooth ride for motorists, aims to complete the exercise by May 15.

The GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have taken up repairing of 17,000 manholes and catch pits covering 2,000 kms road length with a cost of nearly Rs 20 crore.

Complaints have been pouring in from different sections over uneven road surface as manholes are either over or lower than the road surface in many areas, causing inconvenience to road users.

Of the 17,000 manholes works, the municipal corporation is taking up works pertaining to 7,729 manholes and catch pits with a cost of about Rs 8.31 crore. It has already grounded 38 works out of the 49 works planned with a cost of Rs 6.14 crore.

Officials have floated re-tenders for the rest of the works as there was poor response from the contractors. Majority of these works are in the central areas of the city and contractors are reluctant to execute works in these areas, citing traffic issues. This apart, traffic police does not issue permission for long hours in such areas, said a senior official from GHMC.

“Despite all these challenges, we have set a target of completing the leveling and rising of manholes by May 15,” said the official.

A special committee involving senior engineers from HMWSSB and GHMC is being constituted to ensure and monitor the quality of the road works.

The city road length covers nearly 9000 kms of which 2,000 kms are main roads. Officials have identified nearly 17,000 catch pits, manholes and sluice valves on these main roads.

During a review meeting with HMWSSB and GHMC officials here on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore directed the officials to take up geo-tagging of the locations after the works are completed.

He also instructed the officials to strictly implement rules to be followed by the contractors, especially the minimum liability period of two years maintenance and quality control, said a press release.