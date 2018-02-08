Director Mani Sharma’s office boy held for theft

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Thursday officially recorded the arrest of V Venkatesh, 25, personal assistant-cum-office boy of Telugu music director Mani Sharma on charges of burgling the latter’s office. Police recovered Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and a gold chain, together worth Rs 4.5 lakh from him.

According to police, Venkatesh, a resident of Film Nagar, had full access to all rooms in Sharma’s office and was aware that the cash was kept in the almirah. The incident is believed to have happened between January 22, when Sharma kept the cash in the almirah and January 27, when he noticed that it was missing. However, it was reported to the police later. Police took Venkatesh into custody over suspicion and he confessed the crime during interrogation.