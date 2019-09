Mani trumps Nitin in Chess Tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: International Master S Nitin from Southern Railways suffered a shocking upset from Arena Grand Master T Mani Bharathy, a Tamil Nadu chess player in the second round of the Pearl City All India Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament being held at Maruthi Gardens on Saturday.

The tournament is held in 11 rounds in Swiss system and has attracted 333 participants from 19 States. Some of the major stars include Grand Masters Laxman RR (ICF), Karthikeyan P (ICF) and Himanshu Sharma (Income Tax) along with six other International Masters.

Results: Second round: Wankhade Sanskruti (MAH) 1 lost to Laxman RR 2 (ICF); Mohd Nubairshah Shaikh (MAH) 2 bt Borse Pankaj 1 (MAH); Kandi Rav (AP) 1 lost to DB Chandra Prasad (AP) 2; Mitrabha Guha (WES) 2 bt Sujay BM (KAR) 1; Rao K Damodar (AP) 1 lost to Himanshu Sharma (IT) 2; P Karthikeyan (ICF) 2 bt Padmanand Menon (MAH) 1; Viswak Sen M (TS) 1 lost to VAV Rajesh (TN) 2; Nitin S (S Rlys) 1 lost to Mani Bharathy (TN) 2; Hariharan V (PON) 1 lost to Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (AP) 2; Kaustuv Kundu (WES) 2 bt Arpit Pandey (MAH) 1; Mayekar Ayush (MAH) 1 lost to RA Pradeep Kumar (TN) 2; K Senthil Maran (TN) 1.5 drew with Augustiya Negi (MAH) 1.5; Kunal Shinde (MAH) 1 lost to N Lokesh (TN) 2; Ram S Krishnan (TN) 2 bt Mitul KH (KAR) 1; Vishawanath Kannam (AP) 1 lost to Aunp Deshmukh (MAH) 2; Arpan Das (WES) bt Vishal Shewale (MAH) 1; VSN Murthy (AP) 1 lost to S Dhananjay (CH) 2; Syed Anwar Shazuli 2 (ICF) bt Bharat Chaubey (UP) 1; Dalal Aashi (MAH) 1 lost to Praneeth Vuppala (TS) 2; Balkishan (KAR) 2 bt M Sai Santhosh (AP) 1; Rakshitha P (TN) 1 lost to Venkata Ramana (TS) 2; SS Manikandan (TN) 1 lost to Suhaid Ahmed (UP) 2; Syandeep Roy (WES) 1 lost to Santu Mondal (CCSCSB) 2; J Ramakrishna (Andhra Bank) 2 bt Mohammad Ismail Khadar (TS) 1.