Manikanta to lead Indian Flag football team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Flag football team led by Telangana’s V Manikanta Reddy is all set to make their mark in the Asian Flag Football Championship to be held in Thailand from June 8.

During the jersey launch ceremony, the skipper Manikanta said he is confident about the team’s chances in the nine-country tournament. “We have participated in four or five international tourneys in the last two years. So we have got enough exposure to excel in big stages. This team has played against most of our opponents. We are hopeful about a positive result,” he added.

The team, trained by Chintala Praveen Kumar Reddy, underwent a ten-day camp in the city recently. As many as eight members out of the 12-member squad are from Telangana.

Talking about the competition, Praveen Kumar Reddy said the team has prepared well for the tournament. “This is the fourth time that we are participating in this tournament. We can certainly learn from our previous experiences and do well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manikanta said Japan is the main challenger for India in the tournament. Flag football is a version of American football where instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier (deflagging) to end a down and contact is not permitted between players as it will result in a penalty for the team that initiates it.

Pramod Reddy, general manager, Novas Green Energy Systems, sponsor of the team also participated in the event.

Squad: V Manikanta Reddy (C), P Sandeep Kumar Reddy, Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, Manoj Darshan Racherla, Sivaprasad Gunda, Banda Rohit, Penumarti Panindra Avaneesh, Sandri Sai Santhosh, Nithin Anand Kumar, Mahendra Itagalpura Manjareddy, Sandeep Narayanaswamy, Jhon Isock Anthraj; Head coach: Chintala Praveen Kumar Reddy; Asst coach: Mohammed Sibgathulla; Manager: Shreyas Prasad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.