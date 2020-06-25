Manish Chaudhari opens up on his role in ‘Aarya’

By | Published: 9:40 pm 9:41 pm

Mumbai: Manish Chaudhari, who has featured in movies like “Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year” and “Satyameva Jayate”, is happy with the way his role in “Aarya” shaped up. He plays the villainous Shekhawat in the web show.

“I have been acting in television shows and films since 1996 when Sudhir Mishra gave me my first break. It took me another 14 years to get truly recognised for my role of Sunil Puri in ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’. Since then I have had the pleasure of doing a varied number of characters both on cinema and television. It makes me feel ecstatic that my journey of reinvention as an actor is being recognised and celebrated in the web series ‘Aarya’,” he said.

On his preparation for the role in “Aarya”, Manish shared: “I wanted to bring in the ruthlessness of real life mafia dons but also keep a sense of being nonchalant in that ruthlessness. We also spent a lot of time on the styling of the character. His clothes, his facial look and his mannerisms and habits, for instance, Shekhawat loves to smoke cigars.”

He will next be seen in a series directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of “Lipstick Under My Burkha” fame. He has another web series in his kitty.