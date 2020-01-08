Manish Malhotra on working with ‘four generations’

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Manish Malhotra, the leading name in the tinsel town, was in the capital to allow the paparazzo a sneak peek into his upcoming collection for a fashion tour.

30 years of innovation

From a designer to an icon, the journey was overwhelming: 2020 is a very special year for me as I complete 30 years of costume designing in the movies. I have worked with four generations of actors, and it is really overwhelming. It’s also 15 years of my label. I have thought of changing a thing or two so that my wish to take my work and craft to the next level comes to reality.

What works/doesn’t work

A thing that has always worked for me is being myself and not changing that ever. What doesn’t work for me is something that is false and is a pretence and is not the inner you. For me one’s identity is very important and being true to at least one’s self is a must.

Non-judgemental is in

Manish believes that this era is inspirational to him: A woman can go on and pair some funky sneakers with a lehenga or a shimmery top with a handloom skirt without the fear of being judged. The whole mix-and-match concept that people are willing to try out augments my courage to keep experimenting in my work more often than before. I really hope this open-mindedness courageous aura is here to stay forever.

Change is good

The Bollywood designer has been in the industry for over two decades and has seen the industry evolve a lot: I have seen the industry evolve and, in due course, I have been absolutely in love with the constant change that’s happening. I adore the fact that today’s generation doesn’t fear to be themselves and say whatever they want to voice. I love the courage of youngsters. You can’t get away with telling them anything. They have the ability to ask you ‘why’. People are not bothered about their sexuality, dressing and are confident about their own selves.

Breaking the stereotype

Be it age, gender or body type, certain stereotypes have been broken by the fashion fraternity in the past couple of years: I have always worked and tried to be consistent in breaking any stereotype. The kind of work you do and the kind of people you work with have an impact on how you think. Thankfully, I have worked with an eclectic bunch of people, who have always helped me think out of the box. I have never been choosy about my crew either. They come from different backgrounds and from different regions.

Working with Gen Z

What is Gen Z? (Somebody explains Ananya’s generation). Oh, they know everything so well. They like respecting the tradition and that gives me a lot of joy and respect towards them. With all that modernism, following the tradition somewhere makes one stand out from the crowd.