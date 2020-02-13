Manish Sisodia bats for campaign by states, Centre to develop govt schools

By | Published: 11:43 am

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday called for a “time-bound” campaign by the states and the Centre to improve the quality of learning in government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is “positive politics”.

Governments shutting down schools are obstacles in the path of developing the nation, he added.

His remarks came in response to a tweet by his party’s Rajasthan unit claiming government schools in the Congress-ruled state will be developed on the lines of those in Delhi.

“This is positive politics. All the states and the Centre should run together a time-bound campaign on facilities and quality of learning in government schools. Only then India will become a developed nation. Governments closing down government schools are obstacles in the path of making the country developed,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

ये है सकारात्मक राजनीति. सभी राज्यों और केंद्र को मिलकर सरकारी स्कूलों में सुविधाओं और पढ़ाई की गुणवत्ता पर एक समयबद्ध अभियान चलाना चाहिए. तभी भारत विकसित राष्ट्र बनेगा. सरकारी स्कूलों को बंद करने वाली सरकारें राष्ट्र को विकसित बनाने की राह में रोड़ा हैं. https://t.co/XQjSYpYAWJ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 13, 2020

Sisodia, who was incharge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had been leading reforms in school education in the national capital through a huge budgetary expenditure, happiness curriculum, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

He will take oath along with Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his Cabinet in a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

The AAP returned to power winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly in the election held last week.