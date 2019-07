Manish, Vishal star in Green Turf’s win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Vishal Singh took six wickets while Manish hit 100 to star in Green Turf’s seven-wicket victory over Mahmood in the HCA A2 Two-Day League match on Thursday.

In another match, E Sai Charan bagged 5/59 as Oxford Blues dismissed Manchester for 233 runs. However, K Abhilash captured five wickets to leave Oxford Blues reeling at 84/5 on Day One.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool B): Sri Shyam 138 in 51.4 overs (Akshay 3/21, M Ruthvik 4/15) lost to HBCC 142/4 in 28.5 Overs (M Ruthvik Yadav 58no, Anantpreet Singh 53, Syed Haji 3/27); Mega City 340 in 74.1 Overs (B Ramprakash 61, Gaurav Thakur 88, S Abhinav 3/78) vs Crown; Adilabad 272 in 55 overs (N Rakesh Goud 71, M Pradeep 67, A Santosh 51, Zainuddin Quadri 4/18) vs Deccan Wanderers 31/2 in 15.4 overs.

Group II (Pool B): Manchester 233 in 61 overs (C Varun 50, E Sai Charan 5/59, Sachit Naidu 3/54) vs Oxford Blues 84/5 in 21.1 Overs (K Abhilash 5/39); Mahmood 184 in 45.5 overs (Vinay Kumar 63, Vishal Singh 6/46) lost to Green Turf 185/3 in 40.4 Overs (Manish Choudhary 100); Deccan Blues 109 in 55.3 overs (Kayum 6/28) vs Mahabubnagar.