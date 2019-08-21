Manjari Fadnis silently working on musical skills

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Not many remember, but actress Manjari Fadnis had started off as a contestant in a singing-based reality show in 2003. The singer in her is still alive and kicking. The Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor says she has been silently working on her musical skills, and has already recorded two original singles.

“Music and singing have been major parts of my being since I was three years old. It’s just that acting has been my sole focus ever since I signed my first film. Music has been on the backburner for all these years,” Manjari said.

“I have been silently working on it all this while in my free time. I’ve been training in classical music on and off since childhood. For the last couple of years, I have been training in music under Sucheta Bhattacharjee,” added Manjari who has also recorded two original singles with some “very talented composer friends of mine which I’m pitching to music labels. I will share it with my lovely audience soon enough”.

She is now seen as the lead actor of Barot House, a new ZEE5 original film. On what made her take up the web film, she said: “The script of the film. The moment I heard it’s based on a true story and I read about the incident, I knew I had to be a part of it.”

Another reason she wanted to work in the film was its director Bugs Bhargava. “As soon as I met Bugs, our director, and the way he narrated a couple of scenes to me, I immediately knew this is a director I want to be guided by on a film. Bugs’ vision was phenomenal,” said Manjari.

“I knew Barot House is mostly focused on father and son, but a story like this would never be complete without showing the catharsis of the mother. I saw the strength in the character of Bhavana Barot,” she says.

The role was physically and mentally exhausting for her. “This is a film where we had to constantly remain in the zone of the emotion. This film needed me to revisit certain emotional memories which I never wanted to go back to,” she said.

She took up the role of a mother for the project and she has no fear of getting typecast. “I sincerely hope and look forward to being offered more challenging, interesting and complex characters to chew on,” she says.