‘Manjeera will be filled with Godavari water’

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Manjeera river will remain filled with water round the year once the Kaleshwaram project is completed. Since the river has not been receiving regular inflows from upstream, Rao said that the getting of Godavari water will solve the water woes permanently in Sangareddy and Medak districts.

Addressing the devotees after offering prayers at Lord Dattatreya Temple at Madhura of Hathnoora mandal here on Tuesday, the Minister said he will try to get funds from the State government for the development of Dattatreya Temple, which is located on the banks of river Manjeera. The Minister also participated in “Sahasra Chandi Ghatabhisekham” Yaga being performed by the temple priests. Saying that he will get CC Roads laid to the temple, Rao vowed to provide 2BHK homes to the priests. Elaborating various initiatives taken up by the government, Rao said that Telangana government has been paying salaries to priests through 010 account. He thanked the temple management and priests for inviting him to witness the holy Yaga. Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy, Sangareddy Collector M Hanumantha Rao, Former Minister, V Sunithalakshma Reddy and others were present.

