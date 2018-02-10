Manjula Ghattamaneni wants to direct Pawan Kalyan

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:24 pm

Manjula Ghattamaneni, the actor-turned-director is super excited as the first film she has directed, Manasuku Nachhindi is all set to release on February 16. Starring Sandeep Kishan, Amyra Dastur and Tridha Chowdhary in lead roles, the film is touted to be a love story which many youngsters can relate to.

The Manasuku Nachhindi team has organised a press meet where the actors shared many good moments from the sets. Manjula, daughter of Super Star Krishna and sister of Prince Mahesh Babu, has acted in films like Show, Kavya’s Diary and Orange.

She said that the film has come out very well and that she is sure that many would appreciate the hard work she has put in. During this interaction, she confessed that she is interested in directing Pawan Kalyan. Immediately, Sandeep intervened and said that she also has a script ready for him.

“After my father and Mahesh, if I’ve seen someone who follows their heart, it’s Pawan Kalyan. He is very genuine about what he says and does. Yes, I have story ready for him and through this media, I would like to convey this to him. If he’s really not interested to come back to movies, it’s fine. But if he is ready for more, I am sure he will like the script. He will love it. After this movie, he can happily go to politics,” she said. Let’s wait and see if the new director’s request reaches the Power Star and how he responds to it.

Sandeep Kishan was last seen in C/o Surya, which couldn’t make it big at the box office. With a new director and fresh script, the actor hopes to get a break with his film.