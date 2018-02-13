Manjula hopes for change in Telugu movies

By | Published: 12:46 am

Cinema is not a medium to escape from reality but a chance to explore the reality, says Manjula. The actor-turned-director’s Manasuku Nachhindi is hitting the screens on Friday. The daughter of Super Star Krishna and sister of Mahesh Babu is feeling very happy to be a director now. During the promotions of the film, she also shares her ideas on direction, how easier it is than acting and a lot more.

“Acting, and the offers too, came to me easily because of my father. It was quite easy. But slowly, I felt that it was not my cup of tea. My love was always for direction. After my daughter was born, I took a break of seven years so that I can up bring her up well. I am someone who doesn’t like this mechanical life where we do nothing but chase different things. I wanted to get out of this somehow and in the process, I found the storyline of Manasuku Nachhindi,” says the actor who made her debut in Telugu cinema with Show, a Neelakanta directorial.

Manjula said that both her father and brother have encouraged her a lot when she told them that she has decided to direct a film. Her husband, Sanjay Swaroop, who is also an actor, and daughter too have coped with her and played prominent roles in the film.

Manjula even spoke about films like Arjun Reddy and Pellichoopulu that have done well at the box office. She said that audience are not ready to watch the same content again and again.

“Even I could make a pucca commercial film with two big fights and comedy tracks. But, that’s not what I wanted. I was clear that I will be making a film which is close to our lives and the reality we are living in. I am sure that youngsters, while watching the film, will feel like someone is playing their character on-screen. I would like to see responsible films coming up and I hope to see the change in the stories,” she added.

When asked if she would like to direct his brother Mahesh, he said, “Why not? Who wouldn’t like to direct someone like him? But, I will wait till he calls me for a project together. Both Mahesh and my father are waiting to watch Mansuku Nachhindi and they decided that they’ll be watching the first show on first day.”