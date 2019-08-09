‘Manmadhudu 2’ entertains with comedy

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Nagarjuna never ages, on reel and in real life too.

But his mother and sisters in ‘Manmadhudu 2’ do not believe so, and that’s what pushes his second outing as chronic bachelor Sambasivarao to hire a young Avantika (Rakul Preet Singh) to act as his love interest.

The only son to an aging mother and brother to three doting sisters, the casanova in Sam has been fighting off the family’s persuasions to get married. However, the women folk finally force him into nodding to their wishes, though he has his own secret plans. And this leads to the entry of Avantika and the subsequent drama.

As the story moves forward, with Vennela Kishore at times stealing the show with his wit, the equations between Sam and Avantika change. Whether the two manage to pull off their script, or whether they get exposed forms the rest of the narrative, which is kept alive with music from Chaitan Bharadwaj. Apart from Kishore, director Rahul Ravindran manages to get veteran actress Lakshmi and Rao Ramesh too do memorable parts, though the movie fails to live up to the class of the original ‘Manmadhudu’.

A movie that could have been much more, if the narrative could have picked up pace in some crucial scenes, ‘Manmadhudu 2’ keeps one entertained more with the comedy than romance. However, the humour, music and presentation that build up the hope in the initial parts appear to slowly fizzle out as the movie tapers to quite a predictable end.

Nagarjuna as usual is classy, with Rakul Preet too doing justice to her character. Not bad for a weekend watch with the family.

