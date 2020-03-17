Manning UAVs, legally

By | Published: 17th Mar 2020 12:31 am

Law follows technology or technological developments necessitate legal regulations. This is true of aviation technology too. In a span of over a century, aviation technology has grown at an exponential pace, with the first propeller-driven planes giving way to jets, which have now been surpassed by planes that can fly into space.

The ongoing developments and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) illustrate well the observation that “law lags science; it does not lead it.” UAVs serve myriad military missions; and also have commercial and civilian applications. Military uses include national defence, disaster response, intelligence gathering and surveillance, and reconnaissance. UAVs have proven their worth in the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Lebanon. They offer a relatively low-cost, low-risk alternative to manned aircraft in the military setting.

In the coming years, law enforcement agencies will seek to use UAVs to police borders, control crowds, track criminals, detect narcotics activities and spot crime. Civilian applications include traffic surveillance, weather monitoring, communications relay, border management, maritime patrol, crime prevention, forest fire monitoring, soil studies, seed fields and dust crops.

Existing Legal Regime

Despite the many uses of UAVs, the existing legal regime is inadequate and there is an urgent need to discuss the legal hurdles in operating UAVs in the national airspace systems. Due to the lack of regulations, many questions are pending about complex issues such as their airworthiness certification, personnel licensing, classification, registration, collision avoidance, traffic management, communication protocols, security, environmental protection, legal responsibility and insurance.

Absence of a distinctive body of rules and regulations integrating UAV flight into the national airspace, coupled with an existing time-consuming certification process for UAV, is an impediment and constraint for present and future UAV development in India.

Incorporating Best

While the Indian domestic airspace is unique, with respect to UAV integration, the emerging UAV laws in Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union offer different approaches that might be incorporated and adopted for developing a UAV policy in India.

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), for example, has developed guidance for UAV controllers and manufacturers on construction, operation, and means by which UAV systems may safely and legally operate. In Japan, UAVs have proved especially successful in the area of agriculture. The Japanese Agriculture Aviation Association (JAAA) promoted the licensing of over 1,500 unmanned helicopters for use in spraying and ploughing rice fields. JAAA has established a registration system for all unmanned helicopters, developed safety standards in the areas of flight performance, airframes, and inspection and maintenance, and now requires all UAV users and operators to receive training and certification.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, through the Directorate of Airspace Policy of the UK Civil Airspace Authority (CAA), had developed a regulatory framework for UAV operation in the form of a document entitled ‘Unmanned Air Vehicle Operations in UK Airspace—Guidance’. Under this, UAVs operating in the UK must meet at least the same safety and operational standards as manned aircraft. Thus, UAV operations must be as safe as manned aircraft insofar as they must not present or create a greater hazard to persons, property, vehicles or vessels, whilst in the air or on the ground than that attributable to the operations of manned aircraft of equivalent class or category.

While this regulatory guidance no longer applies in the UK because the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency now has jurisdiction over UAV regulatory matters; the UK’s legal framework is instructive. The CAA is working with international bodies, including the European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment (EUROCAE), the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to leverage mutual expertise and resources with respect to global standards and practices for UAV operation. Harmonising UAV standards and procedures globally presents an enduring challenge.

Safety Factor

Legal factors play a pivotal role in the implementation of UAV into civilian airspace. Despite its multifaceted usages and sound technology, implementation of UAVs has been restricted to civilian usage due to legal inadequacies. One of the major reasons behind limited usage is the concern for safety and privacy rights of the people.

Safety is a key requirement in the civil applications of UAVs. UAVs need to achieve a level of safety and here the level of safety is entirely different as against manned aircraft. Safety in manned aircraft is limited to the protection of the pilot, crew and passengers. In UAVs, safety means avoidance of interference, collision with other users of the skies and third parties on the ground and protection to the entire system and its components, not just to the UAV. These issues need to be addressed in the prospective regulation.

The ICAO is the regulatory body for civil aviation at the international level based on the International Convention of Civil Aviation. Safety is the basic objective behind all the regulations of ICAO.

There is a rapid growth in UAVs at the national level as most nations are eager to implement it in their civilian airspace. Hence, the ICAO should come up with regulations and that too in harmonisation with national regulations. Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and non-binding legal instruments, eg guidance materials, could be useful in harmonisation.

Moreover, it could easily be predicted that UAVs will be functioning across State borders owing to developing technology and increasing use, long-range operations. Article 12 too gives the jurisdiction to ICAO over the high seas where the UAVs are likely to occur. This issue, too, must be addressed in the law.

Absence of legal guidance on the jurisdiction of UAV regulation, definition of UAV and integration of UAVs in the national airspace prevents the optimum use of UAVs for the public benefit. Yet, given the risks of a ground impact or mid-air collision with other aircraft, the need for regulatory certainty respecting UAVs is an imminent issue deserving the attention of regulators, manufacturers and operators alike.

(The author is Professor of International Law, Registrar and Head, Centre of Air and Space Law, Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .