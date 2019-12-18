Manogna’s smashing debut

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Manogna Sai Chirasani held the audience captive with her smooth dance postures and skilled footwork in her Kuchipudi Rangapravesam performance held at Ravindra Bharathi. The chief guest at the event was YV Subba Reddy and guests of honour were Telugu lyricist Sirivennela SitaRama Sastry and AV Gurava Reddy, chairman, Sunshine Hospitals. Also, in attendance were Kuchipudi dance maestro Vedantham Radhesyam and Kuchipudi dance exponent Chavali Bala Tripura Sundari.

Manogna began her dance journey with Bharatanatyam while she was staying in the US as a four-year-old and started learning Kuchipudi at the age of 6. After returning to Hyderabad, she began training under the guidance of Durgesh Nandini, a disciple of Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Possessing a natural affinity for dance, Manogna quickly to the expressive and fluid nature of the classical dance art form. Among the various platforms across the US and in India, she has also participated in the prestigious Sangeetha Nataka Academy. She was also part of the new Guinness World Record 2016, where she performed Kuchipudi alongside 6,000 dancers simultaneously.

