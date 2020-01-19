Manoj’s ton puts Bengal ahead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bowlers failed to capitalise on the early advantage while former captain Manoj Tiwari led Bengal’s revival with a fluent unbeaten 156 as the hosts reached 366/5 at stumps on Day One of the four-day Elite Group A & B Ranji Trophy match at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani on Sunday.

Hyderabad got a perfect start as right-arm pacer M Ravi Kiran scalped opener Abhishek Kumar Raman (0) in the first over of the match. All-rounder T Ravi Teja then got rid of Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (12) while Saaketh Sai Ram, who returned into the playing eleven accounted for Kazi Junaid Saif to reduce the hosts to 60/3.

However, Manoj revived the Bengal innings with a vital 112-run partnership for the fourth wicket with half-centurion Anustup Majumdar (59) who was stumped by wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth off Mehdi Hasan’s bowling. The fifth-wicket partnership between Tiwary and wicket-keeper batsman piled up runs as the duo added 190 runs in 47.4 overs to put Bengal ahead.

Goswami (95) was looking set for his hundred before Ravi Kiran in his return spell picked up his second wicket with only two overs remaining in the day’s play. Tiwary and Sheryan Chakraborty played out the remaining overs as Bengal finished at a dominant 366/5 at stumps.

The day belonged to former Bengal skipper and Indian international Manoj Tiwary who walked in at No.4 when his side was in trouble. The 34-year-old experienced cricketer played positive cricket as Hyderabad bowlers looked clueless against his attacking knock. Tiwary has so far hit 15 fours and three hits above the fence.

Hyderabad, playing for pride bought back vice-captain B Sandeep and spinners Saaketh Sai Ram and Tanay Thyagarajan, leaving out middle-order batsman Himalay Agarwal, left-arm pacer CV Milind and fellow seamer Yudhvir Singh. They also left out J Mallikarjun, who had a disappointing outing against Andhra and replaced him with debutant Buddhi Rahul, who scored a century against UP in the recent Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 match.

