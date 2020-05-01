Man’s attempt to kill brother foiled in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nagarkurnool: Reflecting deterioration of human values, a man tried to murder his younger brother after beating him, his wife and their son who tried to film the attack on his father.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday evening came to light on Friday, as the video went viral on social media.

Tirupathaiah (56) and Kurumaiah (60), siblings and residents of Tudukurthy village of Nagarkurnool mandal, had been indulging in fights over ancestral property.

According to Nagarkurnool SI Madhava Reddy, on Wednesday, Tirupathaiah hired a tractor to plough his field and the vehicle’s tyre got stuck in the wet soil. Noticing this, Kurumaiah hatched a plan with his family members to eliminate his younger brother, as he knew that Tirupathaiah would return to remove the tractor from the wet soil.

As Tirupathaiah reached the spot with his wife and son, Kurumaiah, along with his wife, two sons, daughter and another person, beat him up badly, tied his hands and legs and dragged him to a nearby tree to hang him. They also thrashed his wife and son when he tried to film the attack.

When the victims called the police and informed them about the attack, Nagarkurnool police rushed to the spot and rescued the trio.

The attackers were booked for attempt to murder on Wednesday itself. The female accused were sent to Mahabubnagar District Jail and the men were sent to Nagarkurnool Sub-Jail.

